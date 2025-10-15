Congen denies missing OFWs left Hong Kong

MAKATI, METRO MANILA — Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Romulo Israel Jr. has dismissed unverified social media claims that two missing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have already left Hong Kong, calling the reports “rumors” with no official basis.

In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s “Usapang OFW” on 14 October, Israel said the Philippine Consulate has not received confirmation that the two women, Imee Mahilum Pabuaya, 24, and Aleli Perez Tibay, 33, had exited the territory.

“May mga kumakalat sa social media — mga speculation and unverified information na wala na sila sa Hong Kong, pero lahat po ito ay masasabi nating rumors. Hindi pa ito confirmed,” Israel said, adding that Hong Kong’s liaison bureau has also contacted the Immigration Department to verify the claims.

The two women were last seen on 4 October in the Tsuen Wan District, prompting local police and Philippine authorities to launch a search.

Israel also addressed speculation that the pair went missing while hiking, noting that such assumptions stemmed from the area’s popularity among hikers.

“If you’ve seen social media posts, may mga pictures na magkasama nga sila na papunta nga sila sa Lugar na yon. Kaya nabuo sa isipan na mag-hihiking sila. As of now hindi pa po confirmed talaga [na mag hiking sila],” he said.

The consul general further expressed confidence that Hong Kong police would continue to pursue the case even if future developments lead to fewer or colder leads, emphasizing the authorities’ commitment to uncovering what happened.

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it is coordinating with Hong Kong police and immigration officials in efforts to locate the missing Filipinas. The agency has also extended legal, medical, and psychosocial support to their families.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the Philippine Consulate or the Migrant Workers Office–Hong Kong through +852 2866 0640 or mwo_hongkong@dmw.gov.ph.