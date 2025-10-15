AboitizPower units donate P1.7M in equipment for power restoration in storm-hit Masbate

Continuing the spirit of bayanihan after Severe Tropical Storm Opong, AboitizPower distribution utilities Visayan Electric Company and Davao Light and Power Company donated more than P1.7 million worth of hardware materials to the Masbate Electric Cooperative (MASELCO) to support power restoration efforts in the province.

Masbate was among the hardest hit by Opong (international name Bualoi) in September 2025, with MASELCO estimating damage to its electricity infrastructure at P390.3 million. As of the second week of October, only 33.92 percent of consumer connections had been reenergized. The National Electrification Administration earlier reported that more than 76,000 consumers remained without power.

“Kasama ng mga taga-Masbate, ipinapaabot ng MASELCO ang aming taos-pusong pasasalamat sa Visayan Electric at Davao Light na isa sa mga tumutulong sa kooperatiba sa mga importanteng line hardwares and materials na inyong binigay. Malayo ang mararating ng mga ito sa pagbalik ng supply ng kuryente sa mga residente ng Masbate,” said MASELCO General Manager Romeo Aquesta.

“Marami pa po ang dapat gawin, ngunit kami ay tumatanaw ng utang na loob at nagpapasalamat sa tulong at suporta mula sa inyong mga pinuno at kumpanya. Sa pamamagitan ng pagtutulong-tulong, kami ay naniniwala na kaya namin malagpasan ang hamon na ito,” he added.

Visayan Electric and Davao Light — the country’s second and third largest privately-owned distribution utilities, respectively — coursed their donations through the Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group. The shipment from Cebu included specialized electrical materials such as bolts, pole clamps, steel crossarms, and wire.

“Among the identified bottlenecks in power restoration activities is the shortage of line hardware materials. We hope our assistance can help fast-track the restoration of electric services and the return to normalcy of homes and businesses in Masbate,” said Visayan Electric Officer-in-Charge – President and General Manager Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica.

“We understand firsthand the difficulty of sourcing these specialized materials. Living out our corporate values of teamwork and responsibility, we’ve helped with supplying these items in aid of power restoration efforts in Masbate,” added Davao Light President and COO Enriczar Tia. “We recognize that the best way to address the immediate needs of those affected by the typhoon is through the cooperation of those within the power industry.”

AboitizPower helps Cebu earthquake victims

At the same time, Visayan Electric and the Aboitiz Foundation also extended assistance to Cebuano families affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake last month. They distributed over a thousand relief packs containing clean water, ready-to-eat food, and hygiene kits in Bogo City and the municipalities of Medellin, Daanbantayan, and San Remigio.

Visayan Electric continues to coordinate with the Philippine Red Cross and local government units to support reenergization and rehabilitation efforts in affected areas.

“It’s our bayanihan spirit that makes a difference,” said AboitizPower SVP and COO for the Distribution Business Group Anton Perdices. “We are in a position to help and keep the bayanihan spirit alive as we support communities in recovery and contribute to collective rebuilding efforts.”

Therma Visayas, Inc., which operates the 300-MW baseload power plant in Toledo City, also donated 1,000 packs of relief goods to quake-affected Cebu communities. Through Operation Tulong, the public service arm of DZRH, AboitizPower and the Aboitiz Foundation also distributed water filter buckets developed by non-profit organization Waves for Water to Medellin and San Remigio, providing access to clean drinking water.

As of October 6, the Aboitiz Group — a diversified conglomerate with investments in power, banking, food, and infrastructure — has provided over ₱2.7 million in assistance, including 93,681 liters of drinking water, more than 3,800 food packs, and 2,100 non-food items to over 9,800 Cebuano families affected by the earthquake.