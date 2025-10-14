The new Filipiniana

Ternocon, one of the most prestigious and coveted fashion event in the country, recently had their latest edition held last 8 October at the SM MOA Football Pitch, Mall of Asia. Despite the flighty and inconsistent weather, the Palaro edition was jam packed with a wide range of fashion enthusiasts who flocked and braved the traffic, from insiders to fashionistas and followers, the social set, celebrities and personalities. The refreshing and exciting new setting brought optimistic energy in this monumental festival of ready to wear that has become a modern tradition.

This Ternocon Palaro takes tradition with a new spin in the form of athleisure Filipiniana — a new concept and take on the national dress. The next and new generation of Filipino designers presented noteworthy collections that echoed sports and street wear. Designers Lenora Cabili, Carl Jan Cruz, Hannah Adrias, Glyn Alley Magtibay, Renz Reyes, and Jo Ann Bitagcol reimagined the Filipiniana in the playing field — a direction that was bound to happen (just like sneakers now used in the new formals). “The Filipiniana is no longer confined to formal events, but is a living, breathing form of national identity that can be worn anywhere, by anyone,” says Ben Chan, Suyen Corporation chairman.

Ternocon is a project spearheaded by Bench in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) since 2018 and has supporting Philippine fashion since its inception. It has become a playground of creativity that showcase outstanding masterpieces of both seasoned and upcoming talents. More importantly, it has become one of the benchmarks in pushing the envelope of local fashion design forward and into the future.