Romualdez denies receiving flood control kickbacks, faces ICI probe

As expected, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez denied allegations that cash kickbacks were delivered to his residence in Forbes Park, as claimed by an aide of his close ally, Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co, during a recent Senate hearing. The allegations are among several linking him to the controversial flood control fund controversy.

On Tuesday, Romualdez appeared before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) in Taguig City after being summoned to provide information regarding his familiarity and personal knowledge as former House Speaker during the period when alleged insertions were made in the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

“It was asked, of course, and he denied it. Wala siyang inimplicate na possibly involved sa corruption. Ang sinabi niya lang eh yung mga taong involved doon sa budget process. So, yun yung mga iimbitahin ng Commission, and I cannot divulge the names first,” said ICI Executive Director Brian Hosaka in an ambush interview after the closed-door session with Romualdez.

Hosaka said the former House leader had already submitted an affidavit, but the ICI has yet to review it in full, requesting more time to carefully study the document.

“We want to know his involvement as the Speaker at that time, and be able to provide information during that time. As far as the role and possible liability or accountability are concerned, that’s after the Commission decides,” Hosaka explained.

Earlier, Romualdez vowed to share his personal knowledge of the budget process as a previous member of the Bicameral Conference Committee that crafted the 2025 General Appropriations Act, which has been questioned over multi-billion-peso insertions for government flood control projects.

“I will share the information to determine the truth and the facts. I will be here to help, in any way, to speed up the resolution of the fact-finding and investigation of the ICI,” Romualdez said.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman also recently attended a separate ICI hearing, expressing her intent to clarify the budget deliberation process of the National Expenditure Program.