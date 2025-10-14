Remulla lifts restrictions on SALN access

Newly appointed Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has lifted the restrictions on public access to the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) of government officials — a major policy reversal aimed at promoting transparency and accountability.

“This decision is guided by a simple principle: the public has a legitimate right to know how those in government acquire and manage their wealth. Transparency in this area is not a slogan — it is a safeguard against corruption and a deterrent to abuse of power,” the Office of the Ombudsman said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Remulla, who assumed office just five days ago, had earlier announced his plan to restore public access to SALNs — a move that overturns Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2020, issued by former Ombudsman Samuel Martires, which restricted public inspection of the documents.

The Ombudsman clarified that the policy applies to all government officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, Remulla noted that conditions may apply before releasing SALNs, including possible “information sharing” agreements with journalists and researchers seeking to use the documents for investigative or public interest purposes.

The memorandum also reactivates the Ombudsman’s Field Investigation Office, which will resume lifestyle checks on public officials to ensure that their declared wealth aligns with their income and assets.

The Office emphasized that the policy shift is part of Remulla’s broader push to strengthen public trust and reaffirm the Ombudsman’s mandate as the country’s top anti-corruption body.