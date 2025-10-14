PNP opens 6,500 job slots under 2025 recruitment program

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced the opening of 6,500 job vacancies as part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s thrust to strengthen the country’s police force and enhance public safety.

According to the PNP, the recruitment process for the Calendar Year 2025 Attrition Quota has already begun. A total of 5,639 quota slots are allocated to the 17 Police Regional Offices (PROs), while 900 slots are designated for National Support Units (NSUs).

The breakdown for the NSUs includes:

Anti-Kidnapping Group – 75

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – 75

PNP Drug Enforcement Group – 225

Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Group – 95

Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group – 75

Communications and Electronics Service – 85

Headquarters Support Service – 200

Special Action Force – 70

Acting Chief PNP PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the recruitment drive is part of the PNP’s ongoing effort to bolster its services and sustain professionalism within its ranks.

“Ang patuloy na pagpapalakas ng ating hanay ay mahalagang hakbang upang mas mapaglingkuran natin ang ating mga kababayan nang mas mabilis, maayos, at nararamdaman. Sa ilalim ng Bagong Pilipinas, layunin nating magkaroon ng mas propesyonal at maaasahang kapulisan,” he said.

Nartatez encouraged Filipino youth with “malasakit” and dedication to public service to join the police force and serve the Filipino people with integrity and commitment.

He also emphasized that the recruitment process is free, warning the public that no one is authorized to collect fees or offer assistance in exchange for placement in the PNP.

Chief PNP Public Information Office PBGEN Randulf T. Tuaño assured that the recruitment will be conducted in a transparent and merit-based manner, emphasizing that there will be no shortcuts in the selection process.

“Only official recruitment channels will be allowed to submit applications. Please report if there are individuals who will ask for payment or offer help,” Tuaño said.

Applicants are advised to monitor the official Facebook pages of the PNP Recruitment and Selection Service (PNP RSS), Regional Recruitment and Selection Units (RRSUs), and National Support Units (NSUs) for announcements and detailed application procedures.

Currently, the PNP maintains a ratio of one police officer for every 500 persons, the national standard. However, with a population exceeding 100 million and around 228,000 active personnel, the current ratio stands at approximately 1:572, slightly below the ideal level.