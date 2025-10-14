Phl bags major WTA, World Expo awards

Several awards were reaped by the country’s top tourist destinations, as well as Filipino craftsmanship, at the recent World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia and Oceania Gala 2025 and World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

The WTA named the Philippines Asia’s Leading Dive Destination, Asia’s Leading Beach Destination, and Asia’s Leading Island Destination.

The country’s most awarded and pristine beach, Boracay, was also hailed as Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination, while the Clark Freeport Zone was recognized as Asia’s Leading Meetings and Conference Destination.

DoT as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board

Moreover, the Department of Tourism was cited as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board, for “its steadfast commitment to promoting a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive tourism industry.”

“These awards reaffirm the country’s place among the world’s premier destinations. More than the recognition, this is a celebration of the people, especially our tourism frontliners — the guides, hospitality workers, weavers, boatmen, and countless others — whose warmth, hospitality, and resilience continue to inspire travelers from all over the globe,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement on Tuesday.

Osaka recognition

Meanwhile, the Philippine Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 Osaka has been conferred the Silver Award for Exhibition Design by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

BIE is the organization that oversees and regulates World Expos.

The award, which honors self-built pavilions with plots under 1,500 square meters that demonstrate exceptional exhibit design and storytelling, caps a milestone run for the Philippines at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The recognition comes amid broad international participation, with pavilions put up by 158 countries and regions.

Heart and soul of the Filipino

“When President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. entrusted the Department of Tourism to lead our country’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, it was with the conviction that we would bring to the world the heart and soul of the Filipino, our warmth, our creativity, and our steadfast spirit. This recognition affirms that when we lead with authenticity and pride, the world sees the goodness and strength of who we are as a people,” Secretary Frasco said.