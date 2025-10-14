Jinkee Pacquiao Announces She’s Becoming a Grandmother

A new chapter is unfolding for the Pacquiao family. Entrepreneur and former Sarangani vice governor Jinkee Pacquiao announced that she will soon embrace one of the most cherished roles of her life — that of a grandmother.

The socialite and mother of five took to Instagram to share her excitement and reflection upon learning that her eldest son, Jimuel Pacquiao, is set to become a father. In a heartfelt post, Jinkee looked back on her journey through motherhood, now coming full circle.

“A New Version of Myself”

“The day I became your mother, my world changed instantly, @pacquiao.emmanuel,” she wrote, addressing her son directly. “It marked the start of a new version of myself — one that is tender, tired, and transformed.”

Her words, filled with love and nostalgia, captured the bittersweet beauty of motherhood: the passage of time, the growth of her children, and the arrival of a new generation in the Pacquiao family.

She continued with a touching revelation that moved many of her followers:

“Time flies so fast — na ikaw ang karga-karga ko noon, sa susunod na buwan ang apo ko naman ang kakargahin ko.”

Then, in her native Bisaya, she added:

“Grabe, kapaspas gyud sa panahon. Sunod bulan naa na koy apo. So grateful to God. He is indeed good all the time!”

A Season of Family and Gratitude

The announcement came just months after the Pacquiaos’ heartwarming family reunion in the United States. In July, Jinkee posted a photo of their family — complete once again after four long years apart — captioned with a tearful message of gratitude.

“Four years later, and together again at last. Our hearts are full. Every family reunion is a chapter in our story. This one is extra special after four years,” she wrote.

She later admitted that she cried while typing the caption, overwhelmed with thankfulness that her family was whole again.

“Hilak gyud ko habang ga-type ko sa caption ani nga picture. Nakahilak ko sa kalipay ug grabeng pasalamat nako sa Ginoo na kompleto akong pamilya. Mao lang gyud ang handom sa usa ka inahan — nga makompleto ang pamilya.”

(“I was really crying while typing the caption. I cried tears of joy and deep gratitude to God that my family is complete. That is every mother’s wish — to have all her children together.”)

The Pacquiaos in the U.S.

Jimuel, who is currently pursuing a professional boxing career in the United States, has yet to publicly speak about his rumored girlfriend, who was first spotted with him in Los Angeles last June. The two were photographed holding hands while attending church with the Pacquiao family.

Shortly after, both families reportedly had dinner together in California following Manny Pacquiao’s boxing match against Mario Barrios in Las Vegas. Jinkee documented the moment on Instagram with the caption:

“Tonight deserves something special. Family dinner time. Cherishing family moments. ♥️ #loveandlaughter #Godisgood”

While details of the relationship remain private, Jinkee’s announcement subtly confirmed what many fans had been speculating — that her son is ready to start his own family.

“So Grateful to God”

For Jinkee, this season of her life is defined by gratitude and faith. From raising five children to preparing for her first grandchild, she continues to find strength in motherhood and divine grace.

Her reflections echo the words of many mothers who have seen their children grow into parents themselves — a mix of pride, nostalgia, and overwhelming joy.

“So grateful to God. He is indeed good all the time,” she ended her post — a sentiment that sums up not just her excitement for the new baby, but her enduring faith in God’s timing and blessings.

From championing her husband’s boxing legacy to now welcoming her first grandchild, Jinkee Pacquiao’s journey continues — filled with love, gratitude, and the timeless strength of a mother’s heart.