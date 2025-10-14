DENR eyes stronger business role in climate action

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), led by Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla, recently met with private sector leaders to advance policies supporting forest carbon projects and the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in the Philippines.

The meeting, held at the DENR Central Office in Quezon City, gathered members of the CarbonPH Coalition and the Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) Industry Group to explore ways to scale up carbon market investments and strengthen private sector participation in climate action.

Public-private collaboration

Lotilla emphasized that collaboration between government and business is vital to unlocking financing for nature-based solutions — initiatives such as forest restoration and sustainable land management that deliver both environmental and economic benefits.

By aligning regulatory frameworks with market opportunities, the DENR aims to attract more investments that promote carbon sequestration, biodiversity protection, and socioeconomic co-benefits in rural communities.

“The DENR and its partners in the private sector are paving the way for practical and sustainable solutions that protect natural resources, promote socio-economic co-benefits beyond carbon, and ensure a healthier future for generations to come,” the agency said.