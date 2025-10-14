BARMM logs lowest inflation rate

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) recorded a -1.5 percent inflation rate in September 2025, maintaining the country’s lowest rate for the sixth consecutive month, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

The September figure slightly deepened the region’s deflationary trend, which started in April, down from the -1.3 percent recorded in August. Nationally, headline inflation rose to 1.7 percent in September from 1.5 percent the month prior.

Edward Donald Eloja, chief of PSA-BARMM’s Statistical Operation and Coordination Division, cited the Bangsamoro region is the only one in the Philippines experiencing a decreasing inflation rate and moving further into deflationary territory.

The deflation was primarily driven by lower prices in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Restaurants and Accommodation Services sectors. The commodities with the most significant price declines were rice, liquefied hydrocarbons (LPG), electricity, fresh/chilled tomatoes, and cane sugar.

Among the BARMM provinces, Basilan recorded the steepest deflation at -3.1 percent, followed by Maguindanao at -2.8 percent and Tawi-Tawi at -1.6 percent. Lanao del Sur posted the region’s lowest deflation rate at -0.4 percent.

In Cotabato City, the deflation rate eased to -2.3 percent from -3.4 percent in August.

Camelia De Vera-Dacanay, chief macro-economic development specialist for the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, stressed the trend is beneficial for consumers.

“This trend of deflation is favorable for the Bangsamoro people as it increases their purchasing power,” Dacanay said, adding that the inflation report serves as a “vital ‘pulse’” guiding purchasing decisions for consumers and potential business opportunities for investors.