Ancient cities of Turkiye: On the marbled paths of history

To step into worlds that thrived in the earliest civilizations offers a kind of magical experience that is vastly different from and cannot be replicated by theme parks or city tours.
Il Teatro at Hierapolis.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE
As earthquakes shook some cities in our country, the Philippines, over the past week, we found ourselves marveling at the kind of architecture and technology of the time which has left Turkiye filled with ancient cities that live on in human memory.

Among over a hundred documented ancient archeological sites in Turkiye, we walked in five: the Klazomenai Ancient City in Urla; the Hierapolis Ancient City with its famed Pamukkale Travertines in Denizli; the Kybira Ancient City in Burdur; the Perge Ancient City in Antalya; and Side by the Mediterranean Sea in the same province.

Travertines of Pamukkale.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE

Most visitors are familiar with some of the most well-known sites, including the biblical places in Ephesus and the poetic paths in Troy.

A Turkish hotelier in Antalya even told this writer that the most astonishing place he would recommend is Göbeklitepe, which is considered “the world’s oldest known temple,” and underground cities like Derinkuyu. We are talking of centuries ago, and they even have the caves that bear markings of the earliest humans.

And as we gazed at the original stone paths, mosaic tiles, marbled columns and stone walls for theaters, baths and agoras, we wondered at how the preservation of history and culture consistently remains a top priority for the Turkish government, with the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Culture and Tourism working to promote the rich heritage, gastronomy and natural beauty of their country to both local and intenstional markets.

We learned how ancient cities, especially during the Greek and Roman eras, used “dense wood dowels and metal alloy clips between stone blocks in their columns to allow for slight movement during tremors,” as our guide helped explain, his excitement at every new development in the sites with ongoing excavations rubbing off on us.

Of course, while this short visit of ours whetted our curiosity for all the wonders waiting to be discovered in Turkiye, we soaked in the richness of the stories and the land in the places we visited.

Here is a look at some of them.

Klazomenai, one of the 12 Ionian cities, is significant because of the discovery of an olive oil workshop dating back to the 6th century BCE. This workshop (above is an example seen in the Olive Oil Museum) is recognized as the oldest known olive oil production site in the world. The fully excavated olive oil workshop at Klazomenai proves that technology still in use today was first developed in this region 2600 years ago.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE
Excavated entrance to the Stadion in Kybira where gladiators fought for their lives in ancient times.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE
The author walking on the original stones trod by the likes of Apollonius.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE
The original marble floor in the Odeion (music hall) in Kybira.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE
The birthplace of Greek mathematician Apollonius, Perge was an important place in the ancient times. Its ruins today show what could be referred to as the ‘first mall,’ which is the agora (market or meeting place for socialization) designed in a different way from other agoras in that era.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE
Inside the museum are excavated artifacts from the ancient city in Hierapolis.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE
Two ancient lions stand before the entrance of Hierapolis Museum.
Photographs By Dinah S. Ventura for DAILY TRIBUNE
