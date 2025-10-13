Minors’ travel clearance validity extended

Minors traveling outside the country alone or without their parents can now use their Travel Clearance Certificates (TCC) for one year from the date of issuance, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced Monday.

The change, effective 13 October, is detailed in DSWD Memorandum Circular No. 19, S. 2025.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Ada Colico of Protective Programs clarified that the extended one-year validity is only applicable as long as the child’s travel companion, destination, and purpose of travel remain the same. Any change to those details will require the applicant to secure a new TCC.

“Recognizing the need to improve service delivery and upon consultation with relevant stakeholders, the Department decided to extend the validity period for the TCC... This is to ensure that children will be safe from child trafficking and exploitation,” Colico said.

A travel clearance is required for individuals under 18 years old traveling outside the Philippines if they are not accompanied by either parent or a person with parental responsibility or legal custody.

Applications for the TCC and the Certificate of Exemption (CE) can be processed through the DSWD’s Minors Traveling Abroad online system.

The Certificate of Exemption, which applies to minors traveling with certain non-parental figures, also saw its validity extended. The CE no longer has an expiration date for minors traveling with a biological father who has sole parental authority, substitute parents (grandparents or nearest kin) if the minor is an orphan of married parents, or substitute parents or nearest maternal kin if the minor is an orphan of unmarried parents.