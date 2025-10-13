Faithful reconstruction of Itbayat Church urged

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has recommended to the Roman Catholic Territorial Prelature of Batanes to faithfully reconstruct the 19th century church of Santa Maria de Mayan in the town of Itbayat, Batanes, following heavy damages it incurred during the twin earthquakes in 2019.

Measuring 5.4 and 6.0 magnitudes, the earthquakes of 27 July 2019 rendered the said church unusable, with major structural defects.

In a statement sent to this writer, NHCP through its chair Regalado Trota Jose said that as agreed with the stakeholders, the church will be rebuilt following its design as documented in Julio Gonzalez’s 1966 book, The Batanes Islands.

Gonzalez was a Dominican priest who documented the province while the product of his documentation, the book, was published by the University of Santo Tomas Press.

“In view of previous assessments and the findings of this latest inspection, the NHCP recommends the reconstruction of the said church, on the condition that the architectural design of the facade and belfry strictly adheres to the traditional Ivatan architectural style as documented in archival photographs published in The Batanes Islands by Julio Gonzalez,” said Jose.

“Moreover, all masonry debris from the damaged structure shall be reused and incorporated into the new construction,” he added.

The NHCP’s latest inspection was conducted on 12 March this year, with them noting the structure was in a bad state and that needs to be torn down. The church was completely demolished last month.