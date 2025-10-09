Two piracy sites shut down for streaming Viva films without authorization

Two illegal sites are now the subject of blocking by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines after the sites were caught illegally streaming Filipino films.

The IPOPHL said in lieu of its crackdown against online piracy, they issued two site-blockings to two internet service providers (ISPs), namely 13 FREECINE-related sites, including freecineplus.com, freecine.ph, freecineph.com, freecine.com.co, and freecine.site, following a complaint from Viva Communications, Inc. and its streaming service VIVAMAX.

Viva reported that FREECINE had been illegally offering and distributing its copyrighted titles, including “Bedspace,” “Dilig” and “Room Service,” through its mobile app, without any license or authorization.

“The FREECINE application contains unauthorized copies of cinematographic works, including those owned by them, and allows users to stream or download these for free,” the complaint stated.

The second site-blocking request was lodged against ASYAMINIK (asyaminik.com), also based on a complaint by Viva, this time involving titles streamed on its Viva One platform, such as “Chasing in the Wild,” “Safe Skies Archer,” “The Rain in España” and “Avenues of the Diamond.”

“The Contents were illegally made available for viewing to the public via online streaming within the pages of ASYAMINIK, and full copies of the content could be downloaded within ASYAMINIK for later or offline viewing, all of which acts are unauthorized by Complainant and are therefore illegal and are an infringement of Complainant’s copyright and other intellectual property rights,” the complaint stated.

Both site-blocking actions were carried out by the Enforcement Division under Memorandum Circular 23-025, or the Rules on Voluntary Administrative Site Blocking, which provides a mechanism for swift action against online piracy in coordination with internet service providers.

The recent issuances align with the celebration of National Anti-Piracy Month this October pursuant to Proclamation 596 signed in 2018. The observance aims to raise public awareness on the various forms of media piracy and counterfeiting and their adverse effects on the economy.

“IPOPHL’s ongoing anti-piracy drive signals our continued commitment to the protection of the intellectual property rights of the Philippine creative industries, which serve as a vital driver of our economy. We will continue to use every tool available, including site-blocking measures, to crack down on those who disrespect Filipino artists who pour their heart and soul into their creations, but also ensure a safe and secure digital landscape that can showcase the works of the country,” said Acting Director General Nathaniel Arevalo.

He also urged the public to stream and consume content through legal means to do their share in helping creatives flourish.

“Every small deed makes a difference. Let us all defend the digital space in any way we can so legitimate creators can thrive,” Arevalo added. (RAFFY AYENG)