Toyota Philippines commits to plant 1 million trees under ‘Green Wave’ project

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) has strengthened its environmental commitment by planting 13,000 mangrove seedlings in Unisan, Quezon, as part of its “All Toyota Green Wave Project.” The initiative marks a major milestone in the company’s goal to plant one million trees nationwide by 2030 and completes its environmental coverage across CALABARZON.

TMP President Masando Hashimoto led the volunteer group, joined by TMP Foundation officers, Toyota Lucena City representatives, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), local officials, and members of people’s organizations.

Simultaneously, two-time Paralympic swimmer and Global Team Toyota Athlete Ernie Gawilan spearheaded a coastal cleanup, continuing his “Dual Hero Project” that promotes clean waters and inclusivity — a partnership with TMP that began in 2019.

“As we mark 10 years of this project, I am proud to announce TMP’s commitment to plant one million trees by 2030,” said Hashimoto. “The 13,000 mangrove seedlings we are planting today are part of this goal. Our work here in Quezon marks our last stop in this region, but our one-million-tree challenge continues.”

TMP’s Green Wave initiative is a global project launched in 2015 to promote ecosystem restoration, biodiversity, and sustainable development. In the Philippines, TMP has adopted 108 hectares of land under the DENR’s National Greening Program (NGP), covering upland and coastal areas in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Rizal.

In Unisan, TMP is adopting 20 hectares of coastal area and planting 50,000 mangrove seedlings over five years, in partnership with local people’s organizations. The initiative supports local livelihoods while strengthening coastal resilience against natural disasters.

Following the mangrove planting, TMP volunteers joined the Wild Bird Club of the Philippines for a bird-watching activity to assess biodiversity in the area.

TMP views mangrove ecosystems as a “dual solution” to climate issues — mitigating carbon emissions while enhancing disaster resilience. The company continues to collaborate with national agencies, private partners, and local communities to ensure that the environmental, social, and economic benefits of its projects are sustainable.

Since 2016, TMP and its dealer network have planted more than 371,000 trees nationwide, including 120,000 under the NGP. The Green Wave Project supports the Toyota Global Environmental Challenge to build a future society in harmony with nature.