Taguig rolls out 10 new fire trucks to barangays

Taguig City has expanded its disaster response with the roll-out of 10 brand-new fire trucks and firefighting gear to selected barangays, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).



The vehicles were formally turned over on Monday at the TLC Grounds in Barangay Lower Bicutan.

According to the Taguig City Government on 9 October, seven out of the ten trucks went to the Barangays of Bambang, North Daang Hari, Katuparan, East Rembo, Cembo, Pitogo, and Pembo, while two were designated to the BFP and one for the CDRRMO.

Each thrush has hoses, ladders, protective gears, and other tools for firefighting and rescue operations.

Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano said the new units would help facilitate more coordinated emergency response across the city. She also reminded local officials to take care of the trucks and ensure it stays operational.

The blessing of the vehicles were led by Fr. Guilver Exclamador of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary church.

Just recently, BFP Taguig was awarded as the best city fire station, garnering the most number of awards in the Fire District IV. It had the highest fire safety inspection accomplishment award, with a total of 18,425 inspections completed, totaling to a 95.52 percent performance rate.