Six Japanese fugitives nabbed in Bulacan, Quezon

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday reported the arrest of six Japanese nationals in separate operations.

BI said that among the six, five were reportedly linked to the JP Dragon gang. The suspects were arrested Tuesday and were wanted in Japan for fraud, theft, and forgery.

Arrested in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan was 53-year-old Yukio Monde who faces charges in Hiroshima for forgery and fraud. Meanwhile, in Lucena City, authorities nabbed 48-year-old Norichika Harada, wanted for theft for allegedly pretending to be a law enforcement officer to scam elderly victims.

The same day in Candelaria, Quezon, authorities also arrested Nobuyuki Arima, 45; Yano Yuya, 32; Iwamoto Miyako, 34; and Ayumi Osawa, 33. The group was allegedly operating an online scam hub using various phone numbers and fraudulent documents.

BI said the six suspects are now undergoing deportation proceedings and will be under BI’s blacklist.