MMDA distributes solid waste management tools to 185 barangays for flood mitigation

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday distributed various solid waste management (SWM) tools to 185 barangays in 13 local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila to strengthen community capacity for cleaner waterways and improved flood control.

The distribution is part of the Metro Manila Flood Management Project (MMFMP)–Phase 1 through the Community-Based Solid Waste Management Program (CBSWMP).

Representatives from Barangays Hagonoy, Katuparan, New Lower Bicutan, San Miguel, Bambang, Calzada, Sta. Ana, and Wawa in Taguig, as well as Barangays Martires del 96 and San Pedro in Pateros, personally received the tools.

The donated equipment included push carts, roller trash bins, raincoats, rubber boots, tongs, reflectorized vests, rubber gloves, washable face masks, metal scrapers, flat and pointed shovels, bolos with holsters, scythes, brooms, dustpans, sacks, metal rakes, garbage pickers, heavy-duty plastic crates, life vests, scoopers, trash traps, ropes, and three-wheel vehicles.

MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes said barangays play a vital role in ensuring that waterways remain free of trash and in mitigating flooding, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen nationwide flood mitigation efforts.

“Through your help and with our assistance, we are hopeful that our waterways will be clean and that we prevent clogging of drainages to fully address flood problems in the metropolis,” Artes said during the turnover ceremony at the Labasan Warehouse in Taguig.

Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano expressed gratitude to the MMDA for its continued support of the city’s flood mitigation efforts and maintenance of operational pumping stations.

“You have witnessed how Taguig was before. Flooding was prevalent. We have addressed these but we are aware that we did not do it alone. MMDA is there to assist us in every step of the way. Hindi n’yo po kami pinapabayaan,” she said.

Pateros Mayor Gerald German likewise thanked the MMDA for the tools, highlighting the municipality’s commitment to effective waste segregation and management.

“We are committed to using these tools to its intended purpose alongside our systematic solid waste management efforts, particularly in waste segregation,” he said.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Barangay Katuparan Chairman Mario Hernandez also expressed appreciation for the MMDA and LGU’s support, noting how the tools will aid community cleanup activities.

“These tools will be a big help in our daily clean-up drives and environmental efforts. With the support of the MMDA and our local leaders, we are more motivated to continue serving our constituents and keeping our community clean and safe,” he said.

The donation forms part of the second component of the MMFMP–Phase 1, which focuses on minimizing solid waste in waterways. Its goals include raising awareness and promoting behavioral change in waste management, supporting improved programs that prevent waste from reaching pumping stations, and encouraging community participation in all solid waste management activities.