Gov't eyes full NSCR North ROW by 2026

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is targeting to complete right-of-way (ROW) acquisition for the northern section of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) by mid-2026, following the clearing of six remaining sites in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Friday that the agency is now working on acquiring properties to remove long-standing bottlenecks.

“We extend our gratitude to the local government units in these critical areas where we will construct the NSCR, particularly those in Angeles City, Mabalacat City, City of San Fernando, Apalit, Minalin, Sto. Tomas, Calumpit, Malolos, and the provinces of Pampanga and Bulacan, for their invaluable support and cooperation in making this project possible,” Lopez said.

The six cleared ROW properties are located in Clark International Airport, SM Clark, Barangay Pulungbulo in Angeles City, Barangay Sto. Niño in San Fernando, Barangay San Vicente in Apalit, and Barangay Iba Este in Calumpit.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Malolos Station is also nearing completion.

Lopez credited the strong support of local government units in Pampanga and Bulacan, as well as the efforts of the Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition Team led by Transportation Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas, for accelerating the land acquisition process.

The DOTr is also targeting to finish ROW acquisition for nine stations in the southern section by December 2025, including those in Biñan, Cabuyao, Sta. Rosa, EDSA, Sucat, Muntinlupa, FTI, Blumentritt, and Sta. Mesa.

The agency is simultaneously fast-tracking utility relocation for the NSCR’s southern segment and the Banlic Depot, with ROW acquisition now at 98 percent.