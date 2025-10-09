DigiPlus, Bayad seal exclusive payment deal

Players of BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone can now make over-the-counter (OTC) transactions more easily through Bayad centers, following an exclusive partnership between DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and bills payment firm Bayad.

Digiplus said Thursday that Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco, AB Leisure Exponent Inc. President Jasper Vicencio, Bayad Chairman Ray C. Espinosa, and Bayad President and CEO Lawrence Y. Ferrer signed the agreement on 8 October. Immediately, DigiPlus became Bayad’s sole gaming partner for OTC cash transactions.

Through the tie-up, DigiPlus customers can now access Bayad’s nationwide network of over 800 branches and partner outlets in malls, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

The initial rollout covers cash-ins or deposits at Bayad centers, with future phases to include cash-outs, withdrawals, and integration with the Bayad App.

“At DigiPlus, our priority is to deliver engaging entertainment while ensuring safe and reliable services for our players,” Tanco said.

“This partnership with Bayad provides customers with more secure and convenient ways to manage their transactions, reinforcing our commitment to player protection and dependable service at every touchpoint,” he added.

For Espinosa, the partnership allows both firms to expand access to digital channels and offer more responsible entertainment options.

“Together, we’re expanding access to digital channels and offering new, engaging, and responsible ways for Filipinos to experience convenience and entertainment made possible by accessible and inclusive financial services,” he said.

Bayad is accredited by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as an Electronic Money Issuer, while DigiPlus partners only with BSP-accredited channels as required by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to ensure secure and compliant payment processing.

To date, DigiPlus has built a customer support network that includes 24/7 in-house assistance, over 130 physical BingoPlus stores nationwide, and a surety bond for player wallets.