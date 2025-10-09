A saint for the screen age: Celebrating the first Feast of Saint Carlo Acutis

October 11 marks a milestone celebration for the faithful — the first Feast Day of Saint Carlo Acutis, the beloved “Cyber Apostle of the Eucharist,” whose extraordinary faith and digital mission continue to inspire young Catholics around the world.

Faith Meets Technology

Hosted by Tropa ni San Carlo Acutis (TSCA) in partnership with the Office for the Promotion of the New Evangelization (OPNE) and Mary Mother of Hope – Landmark Chapel Makati, this inaugural event carries the theme “San Carlo Acutis: Ka-Tropa ni Kristo sa Sakramento, Ating Huwarang Santo.”

It’s a celebration of a saint who proved that holiness is not limited to ancient times or cloistered monasteries — it thrives even in the age of Wi-Fi, social media, and smartphones.

Carlo Acutis, who passed away in 2006 at just 15 years old, used his passion for coding and website creation to compile Eucharistic miracles around the world, earning him the title “Cyber Apostle of the Eucharist.” Beatified in 2020 and canonized in 2024, he remains a guiding light for the digital generation — reminding everyone that the internet can be a powerful tool for good and for God.

A Day of Reflection and Encounter

The event unfolds at Mary Mother of Hope – Landmark Chapel, Makati City, known as the Jubilee Church for Digital Communicators — an apt venue for honoring the saint who bridged faith and technology.

Activities begin at 10:00 a.m. with registration and the Enthronement of the Pilgrim Image and Relic of Saint Carlo Acutis.

At 10:45 a.m., a special talk titled “Listening to the Spirit, Learning from Saint Carlo: Youth Evangelization Today” takes place. Facilitated by Bro. Ted Toledo, the session gathers voices of modern evangelization — Bro. Kent Gervin Rodriguez(TSCA Founder), Ms. Joan Chang (Media Specialist), Fr. Albert Garong, SSP (Father Brews), and Ms. Leny Gadiana (UST Guidance Counselor). The discussion aims to help participants understand how Saint Carlo’s digital discipleship can shape responsible and faith-driven use of media.

Eucharistic Thanksgiving and Celebration

The spiritual highlight comes at 12:15 p.m. with a Votive Mass in Honor of Saint Carlo Acutis presided by Fr. Dale Dakila, TSCA Spiritual Director, with Fr. Carmelo Arada Jr., Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Manila, delivering the homily.

It’s both a thanksgiving and a recommitment — a call for all digital natives and missionaries to make the Eucharist the center of their lives, as Carlo did.

The day concludes with closing remarks from Fr. Reginald Malicdem, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Manila and Priest of Landmark Chapel, who will offer words of gratitude and mission.

Living as “Ka-Tropa ni Kristo”

More than a commemoration, the event is a movement — a rallying cry for today’s youth to live with faith, purpose, and digital integrity. Through this first Feast Day, Tropa ni San Carlo Acutis invites everyone to see sainthood as something tangible and timely: to be Ka-Tropa ni Kristo in every online post, message, and digital endeavor.

As Saint Carlo once said, “The Eucharist is my highway to heaven.” His legacy reminds us that faith — like technology — is meant to connect, illuminate, and transform.

📅 Feast Day Celebration and Thanksgiving Mass

🗓 October 11, Saturday | 10:00 AM

📍 Mary Mother of Hope – Landmark Chapel, Makati City

👉 Pre-register here: https://forms.gle/nE1Lo1PrLfwYc6Rc7