YouTube strengthens lead as ‘new TV'

YouTube has reaffirmed its dominance as the “new TV” in the Philippines, proving more effective than both traditional and digital media in reach, trust, and return on investment, according to new studies by Kantar and Nielsen.

The video platform continues to drive nationwide engagement, particularly outside Metro Manila, with a 2025 Kantar survey showing that 88 percent of Filipinos in rural Visayas and Mindanao watch YouTube daily. The same report also revealed that 90 percent of Filipinos trust creators on YouTube more than those on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, while YouTube ranked #1 for best ad experience across all platforms.

Between 2020 and 2024, YouTube views on internet-connected TVs have quadrupled, reinforcing its role as a key driver of digital entertainment and advertising.

Because of this deep engagement, Filipinos often reach what Kantar described as a “flow state” when using YouTube — a focused mindset that allows viewers to process information better, respond more positively to ads, and make stronger purchase decisions. This, in turn, has given advertisers a measurable edge.

According to a Nielsen study, YouTube delivers 3.86 times more effectiveness than linear TV and 2.71 times more than other digital platforms, making it one of the top-performing media channels for advertisers seeking strong ROI.

Trusted platform, measurable impact

YouTube’s influence continues to grow not only among viewers but also among brands leveraging the platform to achieve business impact. One such case is vitamin supplement brand Myra E, under UL Skin Sciences, Inc., the personal care arm of UNILAB.

Myra used YouTube’s ad tools, focusing on regional engagement outside Metro Manila, to boost national brand performance. The campaign resulted in a 2 percent lift in supplement usage nationwide, a 5 percent increase in Visayas, and a 7 percent rise in market share in the same region.

“Our efforts in advertising on YouTube definitely paid off, proving that the Filipino audience, even in rural areas, is really out there watching, paying attention, and is truly engaged on the platform. YouTube is where the people are, and we’ll continue reaching our consumers here to drive results,” said Paige Vicente Gacutan, Myra E Brand Lead.

Google Philippines Country Manager Prep Palacios said the platform’s dominance reflects the country’s expanding digital economy.

“What makes me proud is how the Philippines’ digital economy continues to accelerate even in rural areas—with YouTube at the center of this shift,” Palacios said. “Just as TV once defined advertising, YouTube is now the new TV: where trusted creators thrive, culture is shaped, and brands drive measurable impact. It consistently delivers stronger ROI than traditional TV and other digital platforms, making it not just a video destination but a true growth engine for advertisers.”

YouTube Works Awards 2025: Recognizing marketing excellence

YouTube’s leadership in video marketing was highlighted during the YouTube Works Awards Philippines 2025, which celebrated campaigns that excelled in creativity, engagement, and business results.

Selected by an expert panel of judges, this year’s winners reflected the evolving creative landscape defined by multi-format storytelling, authentic brand-creator collaborations, and data-driven full-funnel strategies.

The Best of the Philippines and Multiformat Storytelling awards both went to Grab: Summer, while GCash took home the Masters of Media award for its “GSafeTayo: Entertainingly Serious” campaign. Nido 3+: Love Is Not a Word, It’s an Act won Best of Festive.

For the first time, the awards also honored top agencies, with Openmind named Media Agency of the Year, GIGIL as Creative Agency of the Year, and Nerve as Specialty Agency of the Year.

These winners will represent the Philippines in the YouTube Works Awards Southeast Asia, which saw a record-breaking 800+ entries from brands across the region.

GCash makes Southeast Asia history

A milestone win went to GCash, the first-ever Philippine brand to win at the regional YouTube Works Awards. Its “GSafeTayo: Entertainingly Serious” campaign combined humor and advocacy to promote cybersecurity awareness at the height of SMS spoofing scams that affected over 600,000 Filipinos in 2024.

“We've always known that to combat the very serious threat of cybercrime, we needed a creative approach that would truly resonate with Filipinos,” said Neil Trinidad, GCash Chief Marketing Officer. “By using humor and relatability on YouTube, a platform that would enable us to reach so many Filipinos, we were able to turn a critical message about cybersecurity into something memorable and impactful.”

Trinidad added: “This award is a testament to our team's collaboration, creativity, and commitment to protecting our users. It proves that with the right strategy using YouTube as the most effective and widely viewed medium, we can make a serious topic like online safety both engaging and effective.”

GCash bagged the Masters of Media Award in the regional competition, joining winners such as Dutchie Yogurt (Thailand) for Fight For Thais’ Gut and Netflix (Thailand) for Songkran Thai Splash.

By recognizing creative excellence and impact-driven campaigns, YouTube continues to cement its place as the go-to platform for brands in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.