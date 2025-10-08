Who will be next Justice chief?

Malacañang on Wednesday highlighted transparency as the guiding principle for the transition at the Department of Justice (DoJ), following the appointment of Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as Ombudsman.

Justice Undersecretary Fredderick Vida has been named officer-in-charge of the DoJ, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to receive a shortlist for a permanent secretary. Remulla said that ensuring there was an acting DoJ chief was the first priority to maintain continuity at the department.

Speculation had swirled on social media that Palace Press Officer Claire Castro would be tapped to succeed Remulla. Castro dismissed the rumor, saying, “We don’t know where that started. There’s no truth to that.”

Castro emphasized the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will continue its work investigating the flood control projects, countering calls to dismantle it now that Remulla is Ombudsman.

“The Ombudsman handles many cases beyond flood control. The DoJ and the Ombudsman will work faster if complete documents come from the ICI,” she said.

The Palace reiterated that transparency will remain central to both the DoJ and the Ombudsman, particularly in ongoing investigations of public concern.