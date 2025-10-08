Tulfo eyes cases vs Cebu BPOs

Senator Raffy Tulfo said he is eyeing to sue business process outsourcing (BPO) companies in Cebu that allegedly forced their workers to report for duty amid the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolted the province on 30 September.

“In the middle of the calamity, my heart sank even more when I learned about the plight of BPO workers in Cebu who were forced to work by heartless employers,” Tulfo said during the hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development on Wednesday, 8 October.

“Instead of sending their employees home and ensuring their safety, they prioritized their profits and said, ‘business is business,’” he lamented.

Tulfo added that he received reports of BPO companies that blocked the exit points of their offices to prevent employees from leaving the building.

“They blocked the exits so that no one could get out. Then, after the earthquake, they ordered their employees to return and made them work again — not even considering the aftershocks,” the senator said.

“I want cases filed against these BPOs. I want them closed if necessary. These BPOs should be held accountable,” he added.

Earlier reports gathered by the BPO Industry Employees Network noted that workers who left due to fear were marked absent or issued formal notices, while vulnerable employees — including pregnant women and those experiencing anxiety — were denied adequate protection.

“Despite the clear guidelines of DOLE Labor Advisory No. 17, Series of 2022, which state that during natural calamities such as earthquakes or typhoons, companies must prioritize the safety of workers and cannot penalize those unable to report to work due to safety risks, and Department Order No. 252, Series of 2025, which recognizes the right of workers to refuse work without threat or reprisal from the employer if an imminent danger exists in the workplace, they were forced to work,” Tulfo stressed.

“When I learned of this incident, I immediately instructed my team to get in touch with the workers, and we drafted a resolution on Monday to address their grievances,” he added.