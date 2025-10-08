Tribune lights candle for 25th amid maelstrom

In breaking down the two and a half decades of DAILY TRIBUNE, the newspaper's late Associate Editor Emmanuel Angeles wrote that at 25, you’re expected to know better, stand taller, and "start paying for your own dinner."

That was in Angeles own brand of humor, as he said 25 is not just a number but a badge, a milestone, and a story of grit inked into every page since 2000.

Angeles left DAILY TRIBUNE 29 July which was when the newspaper was marking its 25th anniversary celebration for the second time this year.

It was also shortly after the DAILY TRIBUNE earned a Hall of Fame nod from the Rotary Club of Manila after clinching the newspaper of the year award thrice (2017, 2021 and 2023).

In a city battered by relentless rains and rising floodwaters, the DAILY TRIBUNE stands as a pillar of truth, its newsroom a crucible of determination.

For weeks, the city has been rocked by a scandal that has eroded public trust: allegations of corruption in the flood control program, where millions of taxpayer pesos meant for levees and drainage systems have been siphoned into a shadowy network of dubious contracts and political cronies.

At the forefront of exposing this betrayal is the DAILY TRIBUNE, a newspaper celebrating its 25th year, guided by a veteran editorial team and an uncompromising owner whose vision has propelled the outlet to national prominence.

The flood control scandal broke after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed 15 contractors who had cornered P100 billion worth of flood control projects the past three years.

Worst ever

The scandal, often dubbed the "biggest corruption controversy in Philippine history," erupted amid persistent flooding despite massive government spending.

It centers on allegations of graft, ghost projects, substandard work, and monopolized contracts under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Despite the flood of information, it was clear to DAILY TRIBUNE that the scandal rooted in efforts to revive the pork barrel scheme cannot have started without the members of Congress dipping their hands into the budget.

From July 2022 to May 2025, the Marcos administration allocated P545.64 billion for 9,855 flood control projects across the country, but audits revealed irregularities, including thousands of nonexistent or poorly documented initiatives.

A key revelation was that 15 contractors cornered P100 billion, about 20 percent of the total budget out of 2,409 accredited firms, with five operating nationwide.

This "budget perversion" involved kickbacks of up to 70 percent of funds lost to corruption, political insertions, and ties to lawmakers.

Economic losses from graft alone are estimated at P42.3 to P118.5 billion, from 2023 to 2025, equivalent to 95,000 to 266,000 jobs foregone.

DAILY TRIBUNE has kept abreast of the scandal even before the crucial moment Marcos exposes the 15 contractors:

On 11 August 2025, during a Malacañang press conference, President Marcos reveals initial Department of Public Works and Highways audit findings of 15 firms securing P100 billion in contracts, or 20 percent of the P545.64 billion total, with five, Legacy Construction Corp., Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Dev. Corp., St. Timothy Construction Corp., EGB Construction Corp., Road Edge Trading & Dev. Services, spanning nearly all regions.

He calls it a "disturbing assessment" and orders deeper probes into why small contractors were sidelined. No accusations yet, but flags identical project costs in different locations as red flags for potential ghost projects.

On 12 to 18 August 2025, public scrutiny intensifies as contractor links emerge. Media and online backlash grows, with "lifestyle checks" on contractors' heirs.

Senate President Francis Escudero claims a "demolition job" against him after a donor firm (Centerways Construction) ranked 7th on the Marcos list with P5 billion in flood control projects.

On 19 to 22 August 2025, Senate Blue Ribbon probe begins on kickback testimonies. Sen. Rodante Marcoleta chaired the inquiry, summoning the 15 contractors in the Marcos expose. Corruption "cuts" leave only 30 to 40 percent for actual work.

Sen. Ping Lacson also exposed the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) schemes allowing unfit firms to buy accreditation. Marcos vows prosecutions, no exemptions for allies. League of Cities backs accountability.

On 28 August 2025, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) flagged election violations. The poll body identified at least 15 contractors (including top recipients) as donors in 2022 polls, potentially breaching campaign finance laws (jail terms possible). Ties to candidates like Escudero surfaced.

On 2 September 2025, at a Senate hearing, the economic team estimates up to 70 percent of flood were lost to corruption, stunting growth by $2 billion. DPWH suspends local bidding; new Secretary Vince Dizon orders resignations and blacklisting.

On 4 September 2025, an alliance of 30 business/civic orgs decried "excessive corruption" in Congress, executive, and local government units and called for full independent audit beyond DPWH's internal review.

On 8 September 2025, Contractor testimonies implicate lawmakers At House hearing, firms admit paying off 17 lawmakers for contracts. Discaya couple (Alpha & Omega, St. Timothy) grilled on P31 billion in deals; ties to Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co (Sunwest: P15.7 billion) emerge via family links.

On 11 to 12 September 2025, Marcos issues EO 94 creating the 3-member Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to probe anomalies since 2015 (spanning Aquino, Duterte, Marcos eras). Powers include asset freezes; focuses on flood control but expands to all infra. Covers "bicam insertions.”

15 September 2025, Quezon City flags 66 projects (20 percent of P17 billion total) with missing/incorrect coordinates. Commission on Audit (CoA) ordered Bulacan fraud audit (45 percent of Central Luzon’s P548 billion).

17 to 21 September 2025, Speaker Martin Romualdez resigns amid implications; Senate leader ousted over donor ties. Nationwide rallies (NCR and beyond) on martial law anniversary protest “systemic corruption,” sham projects, and “nepo babies.” Greenpeace estimates P1.089 trillion lost to graft in climate funds since 2023.

23 September 2025, Senate hears from ex-DPWH engineers: Projects overpriced/substandard to fund kickbacks (20 to 25 percent to lawmakers like Co. Discayas grilled; AP reports industrial-scale graft.

25 to 27 September 2025, Mass movements demanded accountability; billions paid for paper-only projects like in Isabela and 341 sham initiatives were made known. At least 50 officials and politicians were implicated.

And on 2 to 6 October 2025, UP CIDS calls for policy reckoning; no 2026 flood budget, with funds reallocated to health and education. Marcos vows “strong cases” post-ICI findings; ICI holds closed hearings, targets “big fish.”