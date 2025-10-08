The Legaspis shine in GMA’s new drama ‘Hating Kapatid’

For the first time ever, one of Philippine showbiz’s most beloved families—the Legaspis—will star together in a television series.

Beginning 13 October, GMA Afternoon Prime unveils Hating Kapatid, a powerful family drama that explores love, betrayal, and the ties that both bind and break families apart.

The series features Carmina Villarroel-Legaspi as Roselle, Zoren Legaspi as Cris, and their real-life children Cassy and Mavy Legaspi as Belle and Tyrone. Together, they bring to life a gripping story about truth, choices, and redemption—told through the lens of a fractured yet resilient family.

A Story of Love, Secrets, and Second Chances

At the heart of Hating Kapatid is Roselle, a woman who has loved her childhood best friend, Cris, all her life. Fate, however, leads Cris to marry another woman—one who is wealthy but emotionally toxic.

As cracks begin to appear in Cris’s marriage, he and Roselle find themselves drawn back together, their long-suppressed feelings culminating in a fleeting but life-changing moment. Roselle becomes pregnant and chooses to raise her child alone, unwilling to destroy Cris’s family. But Cris has other plans—he secretly takes the baby away.

A month later, Roselle experiences a rare delayed interval delivery and gives birth to another child—the twin brother of her lost daughter. Years pass, but the question remains: Will Roselle and Tyrone ever reunite with Belle? And can forgiveness heal a love that once tore their family apart?

A Star-Studded Cast and a Family Affair

Beyond the Legaspis, Hating Kapatid brings together a stellar ensemble: Valerie Concepcion, Bobby Andrews, Leandro Baldemor, and Mercedes Cabral, alongside Sparkle’s rising stars Vince Maristela, Cheska Fausto, and Haley Dizon.

The show is helmed by acclaimed director Adolfo Alix Jr., known for his emotionally charged storytelling and cinematic flair. With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talents, the series promises a balance of nostalgia, intensity, and heart.

Crafted by GMA’s Finest Storytellers

Produced by GMA Entertainment Group, Hating Kapatid is guided by an exceptional creative and production team led by Creative Director Aloy Adlawan, Creative Head of Afternoon Prime Denoy Punio, and Creative Consultant Des Severino-Garbes. The writing team—headed by Luningning Ribay with Maria Christina Velasco, Renato Custodio, Wiro Michael Ladera, and Jai Shane Cañete—weaves an intricate tale of family identity and the moral complexities of love.

Behind the scenes, the series is made possible by the leadership of OIC and VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, AVPs Ali Nokom-Dedicatoria and Helen Rose S. Sese, Program Managers Dennis K. Bentulan and Abigail S. Quizon, and Executive Producer Arlene D. Pilapil.

A Drama About Family, Forgiveness, and the Heart’s Fragility

Hating Kapatid isn’t just another afternoon teleserye—it’s a deeply emotional portrait of how love and loss shape who we become. Through the Legaspis’ real-life chemistry and authentic portrayal of family dynamics, the series delivers a story that resonates with every Filipino who has ever faced heartbreak and fought to rebuild.

As the Legaspis step into their most personal project yet, Hating Kapatid promises to be both a milestone for GMA drama and a testament to the enduring strength of family—on and off screen.

Catch the premiere of Hating Kapatid on October 13, only on GMA Afternoon Prime.