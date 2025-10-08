The lady who gets things done

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos received another round of praise from her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the successful reopening of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

Mr. Marcos described his wife as “effective,” especially with large-scale projects, akin to his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

“She just doesn’t let go of anything. Once she gets hold of something and decides to do it, she actually gets it done. And she’s very effective,” he said.

“She’s a smart girl. I mean, what can I say? I mean, and her legal trainer, her legal training serves her well,” he added.

PICC back to former glory

After 50 years, the PICC is shining once again, with the First Lady as the point person for the renovation.

“I was really amazed at the progress they made from the time they began up to the time that we went there and cut the ribbon and, you know, had our little ceremony,” the President said of the moment he saw the rejuvenated PICC.

“The PICC looked like it did when we first opened it. It was really shiny and bright, and we were featuring once again all of the artwork,” he added.

Commissioned by Imelda Marcos, the PICC showcased the artistry of some of the most notable Filipino artists.

Designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin, the PICC is an iconic landmark with a brutalist design that has stood the test of time.

Its hallowed halls are filled with works of National Artists for Visual Arts Arturo Luz and Jose T. Joya, and furniture designed by the Father of Modern Philippine Sculpture and National Artist for Sculpture Napoleon Abueva.

As the President walked into the renovated hall, he recounted the first time he set foot in the structure.

“I remember there was that Joya that was commissioned by my mother, and there was Arturo Luz’s sculpture, all of these things. And you know, it’s back to its old glory,” he said.

The PICC will be one of the main venues in the Philippines’ hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summits next year.