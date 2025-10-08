Teen pregnancies surge in Antique

ILOILO CITY — The province of Antique is grappling with a troubling rise in adolescent pregnancies, recording 498 cases in just the first half of 2025, according to data from the Office of the Provincial Population (OPPO).

Among these cases, six involved girls as young as 10 to 14 years old—three from San Jose, and one each from Tobias Fornier, Hamtic, and Laua-an. Another 234 cases were recorded among girls aged 15 to 19 years old.

At the municipal level, Caluya posted the highest number with 83 cases, followed by Sibalom and San Remigio with 50 each, Hamtic with 41, and San Jose with 40. Other towns also logged double-digit figures, including Pandan (28), Tibiao (27), Culasi (27), Tobias Fornier (22), Patnongon (22), Laua-an (21), Anini-y (19), Sebaste (18), Bugasong (16), Valderrama (16), Libertad (7), Belison (6), and Barbaza (5).

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) said the 498 cases cover the first semester of 2025 (January to June), with a detailed age breakdown for the second quarter still being finalized.

In 2024, Antique recorded 963 adolescent pregnancies, including 28 cases among girls aged 10 to 14.

Health authorities described the rise as “a wake-up call” for families, schools, and communities to strengthen reproductive health education and support programs for young people.

“This is not just a health issue—it’s a social one,” a PHO official said. “We need to reach the youth where they are, provide accurate information, and ensure they have access to the right services.”

Officials stressed that addressing teen pregnancy requires “shared responsibility” among parents, schools, and local governments to guide adolescents in making informed, responsible decisions about their health and future.