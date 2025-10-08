SM Foundation opens wellness hub

The SM Foundation, in partnership with the local government of San Juan City, officially opened a new wellness hub at the local government-run San Juan Medical Center on Wednesday.

The facility is designed to advance preventive healthcare by offering an accessible and calming space apart from the hospital’s high-stress clinical areas. It is open during regular hospital hours, with select services available after-hours, and accommodates both appointments and walk-in visits.

Connie Angeles, SM Foundation’s executive director for Health and Medical Programs, said the hub promotes preventive and holistic health services for patients, healthcare workers, and the entire community.

“With San Juan’s 129,000 residents, this wellness hub aims to shift the Pinoy health habit from late care to early prevention,” Angeles said during the inauguration. She noted the facility offers screenings, counseling and mental health support.

The hub houses dedicated spaces, including a nursing lounge, meditation chapel and suites for women’s health, men’s health, lifestyle medicine and comprehensive care. Upcoming additions include dental services, radiology and a gym.

The facility’s programs focus on prevention and wellness, such as health screenings, nutrition counseling, stress management, fitness classes and mental health support. Care is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists, therapists, coaches and counselors.