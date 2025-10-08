SM Foundation launches wellness hub in San Juan

SM Foundation, in partnership with the San Juan City Government, officially opened a new wellness hub at the San Juan Medical Center on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen community-based preventive healthcare.

Designed to promote holistic wellness, the new facility provides a calming and accessible space apart from the hospital’s high-stress clinical areas while remaining close enough for immediate medical referrals. It is open during regular hospital hours, with select services available after-hours, and caters to both appointments and walk-in patients.

“This hub, as we all know, promotes preventive care and holistic health services for patients, healthcare workers, and the entire community,” said Connie Angeles, SM Foundation’s Executive Director for Health and Medical Programs, during the blessing and inauguration.“With San Juan's 129,000 residents, this wellness hub aims to shift the Pinoy health habit from late care to early prevention, providing holistic care for health, wellness, and diagnostic services, offering screenings, counseling, and mental health support,” Angeles added.

The wellness hub features several dedicated spaces, including the nursing lounge, changing area, teenthrive women’s health, men’s health, lifestyle medicine, comprehensive care suite, sight & sound, diagnostic suite, and meditation chapel. Upcoming additions such as bitr & smile (dental), clear imaging (radiology), and kinetics and vitality (gym) will further expand its offerings.

Programs focus on preventive health and wellness, including nutrition counseling, stress management, fitness classes, health screenings, mental health support, and patient education. Care is provided by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists, therapists, fitness coaches, and counselors, supported by modern medical tools and community partnerships.

Angeles reaffirmed that SM Foundation remains committed to uplifting lives through education, healthcare, livelihood, disaster response, and community development.

“It is also a hub, a community hub, that connects people, uplifts lives, and helps build stronger and more resilient communities. As our chairman, Mr. Henry Sy reminded us, that does not count our lives by the days we live, but by our good deeds for humanity. Indeed, this is Tatang Henry's legacy to help people live better,” she said.

For his part, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora thanked SM Foundation for its continued partnership in improving the city’s healthcare facilities.

“I am very thankful because we are together again in opening a new facility. You know, when I first ran as mayor of San Juan, I told myself that if we are given a chance, we will really fix our one public hospital,” Zamora said.“And we are really thankful to SM Foundation. I will personally call Mr. Hans Sy. He's a very good friend of mine. We often hang out with Mr. Hans. You know, he's a really nice person,” he added.