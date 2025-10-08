Senate probe sought after Cagayan bridge collapse

Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution calling for a Senate inquiry into the condition of bridges nationwide, following the collapse of the 50-year-old Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, which left seven people injured and disrupted transport across the region.

The collapse of the 74.7-meter steel bridge on 5 October has heightened concerns about the safety and durability of the country’s infrastructure, especially in rural and agricultural areas.

The Piggatan Bridge, built in 1974 and deemed in “good overall condition” by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) just a year prior, gave way after three heavily loaded trucks carrying palay and corn reportedly crossed it simultaneously.

In response, Estrada filed Senate Resolution No. 153, urging the appropriate Senate committee to investigate the structural integrity of bridges across the country.

The resolution also aims to assess current design and maintenance standards, the economic impact of such collapses, and to recommend preventive measures.

“Hihintayin pa ba natin na may bumagsak na naman na tulay bago tayo kumilos? (Are we going to wait for another bridge to collapse before we take action?) We must act swiftly to identify vulnerable structures, especially in agricultural regions,” Estrada stressed.

“Hindi lang kalsada ang napuputol tuwing may ganitong insidente ng pagbagsak ng tulay — apektado rin ang transportasyon, kaligtasan, at kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan (It's not just roads that are cut off during incidents like these — transportation, safety, and the livelihoods of our fellow Filipinos are also affected),” Estrada said.

The Piggatan Bridge served as a critical link along the Maharlika Highway, connecting Alcala to Tuguegarao City and other parts of Cagayan. Its collapse forced agricultural transporters to take alternative, longer routes—further burdening farmers and traders already struggling with rising costs.

This is the second major bridge collapse in the Cagayan Valley region in less than a year. In February, the Cabagan–Santa Maria Bridge in nearby Isabela province also failed just weeks after opening, prompting widespread scrutiny of government infrastructure projects.

Estrada emphasized that the recent incidents point to larger systemic issues, including inadequate inspections, outdated design standards, and poor maintenance practices. He also urged the DPWH to prioritize retrofitting old bridges and ensuring that new constructions meet modern standards.

“The collapse of the Piggatan Bridge is a wake-up call. We owe it to the Filipino people to ensure that our roads and bridges are safe, efficient, and built to last,” he said.

If approved, the Senate inquiry will focus on identifying high-risk and aging bridges, reviewing infrastructure audit protocols, and holding government agencies accountable for public safety lapses.