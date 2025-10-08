Savoy Hotel Manila: Serves a Gastronomical journey across islands

In his welcome remarks, general manager Den Navarro described the Savoy brand as one that embraces fun and dynamism. “With all three destinations represented in this collaboration, we want to continuously spark the gift and opportunity to travel, especially to Cebu-Mactan Newtown, Boracay Newcoast and Manila, Newport City,” he said.

Going beyond its curated menu, it captures the diversity of the islands and honors Filipino culinary heritage through dishes that feel comforting yet inventive. When asked what inspired the concept, Navarro shared that as an airport hotel, Savoy Manila serves travelers from around the world. The dishes were designed to provide comfort while introducing guests to Filipino cuisine. Some share similarities in preparation with international dishes, making the experience both familiar and new Guests can enjoy highlights such as Barbecue Chicken Croquette, Bantayan Scallop Rockefeller, Crab Meat Dumpling, Alugbati Salad with Crispy Danggit, and Lobster Bisque with Grilled Pan Bisaya. Seafood lovers will find Mactan Chili Crab and Steamed Pompano with Chawanmushi XO, while desserts like Queso Bibingka Cheesecake and Thai Tea Crème Brûlée offer a sweet finish.