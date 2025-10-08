Romualdez vows to attend ICI flood control probe

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez pledged to comply with the invitation issued by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), requiring his attendance at its ongoing flood control investigation to shed light on his alleged role in the scam.

Romualdez’s office confirmed receipt of the invitation on Wednesday, saying the Leyte lawmaker is “prepared to appear” before the fact-finding body.

“Rep. Romualdez welcomes the opportunity to cooperate with the Commission and fully supports its objective of promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance,” Romualdez’s office statement read.

The hearing is scheduled for 14 October. Aside from Romualdez, the ICI subpoenaed Elizaldy Co, who resigned as an Ako Bicol lawmaker and is currently out of the country for “medical” concerns.

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, who has been critical of Romualdez and Co, pressed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to immediately cancel Co’s passport to compel him to return to the country and face corruption charges related to the flood control scheme.

He warned that the DFA’s failure to act swiftly may enable Co to explore avenues to evade the subpoena and escape.

“Time is of the essence. He should be sent home as soon as possible and should not be given time to obtain a passport or citizenship in another country,” Tiangco said.

“If the DFA delays and he obtains a passport from a country without an extradition treaty, will they be held responsible for that?” he warned.

Tiangco asserted that there’s no justifiable reason for the DFA to defy calls for the cancellation of Co’s passport, citing ICI’s legal powers.

The ICI, formed through Executive Order 94, has been tasked to probe alleged large-scale corruption in the execution of infrastructure projects, including flood control, over the last ten years.

As the probe intensifies, the body has already requested the Department of Justice to issue immigration lookout bulletin orders for Romualdez, Co, and Senators Chiz Escudero, Joel Villanueva, and Jinggoy Estrada, who are also tagged in the alleged kickback scheme.

Former senators Bong Revilla and Nancy Binay, along with members of the House and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, are also subjects of the ILBO.

Romualdez and Co were first implicated in the flood control scandal in early September, when big-time contractor Curlee Discaya accused them of receiving 10 to 25 percent kickbacks from projects awarded to his nine firms, which he ran with his wife, Sarah.

Discaya, however, later claimed at a House hearing that he had no direct dealings with Romualdez and Co, saying their colleagues asking for commissions may only be using their names to gain leverage.

Separate investigations from the House and the Senate have exposed several members of Congress in an alleged kickback scheme, prompting Romualdez to resign as speaker to ensure the independence of the ICI without any hint of political interference.

The House investigation has already been suspended following an order by Speaker Bojie Dy, who said it is best left to the ICI, citing public distrust of Congress.