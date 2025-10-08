Remulla vows to bring DOJ-style rigor, speed to Ombudsman post

Incoming Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla vowed to bring the same rigor and speed in investigations at the Office of the Ombudsman that he implemented at the Department of Justice (DOJ), saying he accepted the position out of concern over the extent of corruption in government.

Following his appointment, Remulla said he decided to seek the post only in June but was driven by what he described as “bad experiences” with corrupt practices.

“I really was worried about the corruption already taking place, and I had bad experiences with some people that really made me decide to do this,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., according to Remulla, found him “fit” to take on the Ombudsman role at a time when the government is facing numerous controversies.

“I asked the President to appoint me if he deemed it proper, and perhaps he saw that I’m best suited for this position given the issues we’re confronting now,” Remulla said.

He added that he intends to apply the same standards of investigation and case buildup that he established during his tenure at the DOJ.

He said that during his stint at the DOJ, they were able to speed up the rate of investigation and case buildup, and he intends to bring the same level of efficiency to the Ombudsman.

Remulla also said he has some names in mind to replace him at the DOJ but noted that the decision ultimately rests with the President.

Addressing claims that his appointment was a political fallback following the failed impeachment bid against Vice President Sara Duterte, Remulla said such speculation is part of the political process.

“Politics is something we can’t avoid. There will always be doubts and concerns,” he said.

Remulla said his focus will remain on pursuing justice regardless of who is affected.

“Whoever gets hit will just have to accept it because that’s how the wheel of justice turns—it spares no one,” Remulla said, adding that he will not make promises but believes the country is moving toward a time “when those who must be prosecuted will truly be prosecuted.”