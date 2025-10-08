PNP files 239 cybercrime cases, arrests 110 suspects in September crackdown

The Philippine National Police (PNP) sustained its momentum in the nationwide crackdown against cybercrime in September 2025, filing a total of 239 cases and arresting 110 suspects, according to a report released Wednesday by the PNP Public Information Office.

Acting PNP Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said these operations were carried out by the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify efforts against cybercriminals and ensure the safety of Filipinos in the digital space under the administration's Bagong Pilipinas framework.

Of the 239 cases filed, 167 were through regular filing, while 72 were via inquest proceedings.

The PNP-ACG also implemented 118 cyber warrants, of which 116 were warrants to disclose computer data, one to examine computer data, and one to search, seize, and examine computer data.

Nartatez touted the ACG’s improved technical capabilities in evidence collection and digital forensics.

In the same period, 110 suspects were apprehended. These include 77 caught in entrapment operations, 31 individuals with outstanding warrants, and two arrested by the Women and Children Cybercrime Protection Unit (WSSECD).

The ACG's cyber patrolling efforts reached 2,689 operations, targeting and preventing a range of online crimes, including scams, hacking incidents, and exploitation. These were supported by 131 digital forensic examinations and led to 25 convictions, highlighting improved case build-up and effective coordination with the judiciary.

Six minors were rescued from online abuse, while two children in conflict with the law were taken into custody. Authorities also executed a search warrant as part of ongoing investigations.

Nartatez lauded the ACG’s performance and reiterated the importance of digital vigilance.

“We are determined to protect every Filipino from crimes that exploit the digital space. The dedication of our cybercops mirrors our broader mission to secure our communities, whether online or on the ground,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PNP urged the public to remain cautious online and to report suspicious activities or cybercrime incidents through official ACG hotlines and social media channels.