Philippines, Ireland explore defense cooperation

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Wednesday announced that the Philippines and Ireland have opened discussions on establishing potential defense cooperation.

This came after the Secretary of National Defense (SND) Gilberto Teodoro Jr. met with the Ambassador of Ireland to the Philippines, Emma Hickey, during her introductory call with DND officials at the Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 6 October.

Although the Philippines and Ireland currently do not have a formal defense cooperation agreement, the meeting opened discussions on possible areas for collaboration, particularly in maritime security and peacekeeping operations.

Teodoro expressed interest in learning from Ireland’s experiences in force recruitment and sustainment, key themes in Ireland’s 2024 Defense Policy Review aimed at modernizing its military structure.

He also extended an invitation for Ireland to conduct a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) with the Philippines, underlining the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order.

Ambassador Hickey’s visit is part of Ireland’s broader effort to expand its international engagement under the Global Ireland framework, which aims to strengthen the country's political, economic, and cultural ties around the world.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations were formally established in 1984.

With evolving global security challenges, both sides signaled openness to deepening cooperation in areas that support mutual interests and shared democratic values.