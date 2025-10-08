P700K worth of shabu seized, HVI nabbed in Bulacan buy-bust

Some P700,400 worth of illegal drugs were seized by operatives of the Bocaue Municipal Police Station during a buy-bust operation at Barangay Caingin in the town of Bocaue, Bulacan, on the night of 7 October 2025.

According to Bocaue MPS chief Police Lt. Col. Virgilio Ramirez, the operation also led to the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) identified as alias “Casper,” a 30-year-old resident of Barangay Biñang 2nd of this town.

Confiscated from Casper were 103 grams of suspected shabu with a standard price of P700,400.

The operation was conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Bocaue MPS as part of the police’s ongoing campaign against illegal drugs.

The suspect and the seized evidence were brought to the Bocaue MPS for proper disposition, while charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared.