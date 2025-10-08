NSC touts ‘strategic milestone’ of Phl-Japan RAA

National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año on Wednesday touted the formal implementation of the Philippines–Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), describing it as a "strategic milestone” in the two countries’ growing defense cooperation.

The agreement, which came into force on 11 September 2025, was operationalized through Doshin-Bayanihan 5-25, a joint training exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Japan Self-Defense Forces. This marks the first major activity under the RAA framework.

“The NSC views this inaugural activity as a strategic milestone in the operationalization of the RAA,” Año said in a statement.

“Beyond enhancing interoperability between armed forces, it reflects the maturing security partnership between the Philippines and Japan, grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to a rules-based international order,” he added.

Humanitarian support in Cebu

The National Security Council (NSC) also expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for extending humanitarian assistance to communities affected by the recent earthquake in Cebu.

The aid was provided concurrently with the military exercise, demonstrating how the RAA can offer tangible benefits to Filipinos in times of crisis.

“This dual effort underscores how the RAA can translate into direct, immediate benefits for the Filipino people, particularly in crisis response,” Año noted

Further, Año emphasized that the implementation of the RAA comes at a critical time, as the regional security environment continues to evolve.

He said the agreement will serve to deepen security and defense cooperation with Japan, one of the Philippines’ strategic partners, and will contribute to peace and stability in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

“As part of its mandate to ensure the effective implementation of the National Security Policy 2023–2028, the NSC reaffirms the importance of the RAA as a framework that advances collective security, capacity-building, and regional cooperation,” he said.

The RAA, signed by both countries in July 2024, facilitates closer military collaboration by allowing Japanese and Filipino forces to conduct joint training and operations in each other’s territories with simplified procedures for entry and logistics.

It is only the second such agreement Japan has signed, after one with Australia, underscoring the growing strategic importance of the Philippines in the Indo-Pacific.

Año concluded by reaffirming the Philippines’ “proactive and principled approach” to strengthening its defense posture and promoting a secure, stable, and resilient region.