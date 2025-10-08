Muntinlupa sends P8M aid, rescue team to quake-hit Cebu towns

The City Government of Muntinlupa, led by Mayor Ruffy Biazon, has turned over P8 million in financial assistance to several municipalities in Cebu that were severely affected by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake, underscoring the city’s commitment to nationwide solidarity and disaster response.

The humanitarian aid was personally delivered on 7 October 2025, by Mrs. Trina Biazon, along with Councilors Atty. Alexson Diaz and Walter Arcilla, and several department heads. The delegation visited the local governments of Bogo City, Bantayan, San Remigio, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, Medellin, and Tabogon to hand over the assistance.

Mayor Biazon said the emergency allocation was part of Muntinlupa’s continuing advocacy of bayanihan and inter-LGU cooperation in times of crisis.

“Hindi lang tayo para sa Muntinlupa. Sa panahon ng sakuna, ang puso ng bawat Muntinlupeño ay para sa buong Pilipinas,” said Biazon.

Alongside the financial aid, the city’s Department of Disaster Resilience and Management (DDRM) also mobilized a specialized rescue and medical team to assist in ground operations in Cebu. The team, trained in rapid deployment and trauma response, departed on October 2, 2025, carrying essential medical supplies, portable equipment, and communication tools to coordinate with local responders.

The Muntinlupa team’s mission forms part of the city’s comprehensive disaster response framework, which emphasizes readiness, compassion, and collaboration beyond its borders.

“This initiative reflects Muntinlupa’s commitment to responsive governance and compassionate leadership, ensuring that no Filipino community faces disaster alone,” the city government said in a statement.