Muntinlupa aid reaches Cebu

The local government of Muntinlupa City has officially turned over P8 million in financial assistance to several municipalities in Cebu affected by the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

According to Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the humanitarian aid was personally delivered on 7 October by Trina Biazon, along with Councilors Alexson Diaz and Walter Arcilla, and several department heads.

The delegation visited the local governments of Bogo City, Bantayan, San Remigio, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, Medellin and Tabogon.

Biazon stressed that the emergency allocation is part of the city’s commitment to bayanihan and inter-local government cooperation during crises.

“We are not just for Muntinlupa. In times of disaster, the heart of every Muntinlupeño is for the entire Philippines,” Biazon said.

In addition to the financial aid, the city’s Department of Disaster Resilience and Management mobilized a specialized rescue and medical team trained in rapid deployment and trauma response.

The team departed for Cebu on 2 October, bringing essential medical supplies, portable equipment, and communication tools to assist local responders in ground operations.

The initiative, the city stated, reflects its commitment to responsive governance, ensuring that no Filipino community faces disaster alone.