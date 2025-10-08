MMDA’s ‘Bayanihan sa Barangay’ invades Navotas

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) brought its “Bayanihan sa Barangay” Project to Tangos National High School in Navotas City on Wednesday, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to environmental cleanliness under the national “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas program.”

In a statement, the MMDA said that the Bayanihan sa Barangay project is a community-based initiative designed to promote cleanliness and disaster preparedness by encouraging residents to take an active role in maintaining the safety and cleanliness of their surroundings.

MMDA chairperson Don Artes said the program aims for long-term behavioral change and community ownership of public spaces, moving beyond one-time cleanup drives.

“The MMDA is not only responsible for traffic management but we also focus on improving cleanliness and sanitation by conducting clean up drives, declogging drainage systems, and ensuring proper waste management,” Artes said.

“We encourage not just the students but also residents to volunteer, help clean their surroundings, and sustain environmental and traffic discipline,” he added.

MMDA personnel conducted flushing, cleaning, misting, declogging and desilting of drainage, tree trimming, sidewalk clearing, painting of yellow boxes, and posting of traffic signage in the vicinity of the school.

The agency also held orientation sessions for students on solid waste management, anti-smoking, anti-littering, and disaster preparedness.

In addition, residents were able to exchange prepared garbage for grocery items at the MMDA Mobile Materials Recovery Facility, a component of the agency’s “Recyclables Mo, Palit Grocery Ko” project.

Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco and Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez expressed gratitude for the MMDA’s assistance.

Tiangco noted the importance of the effort in teaching students proper garbage management, saying it contributes not only to environmental cleanliness but also to the “health safety of every citizen in our community.”