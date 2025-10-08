MMDA brings ‘Bayanihan sa Barangay’ clean-up drive to Navotas

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday brought its Bayanihan sa Barangay Project to Navotas City, with activities held at Tangos National High School as part of the government’s campaign for a cleaner and safer metropolis.

The agency said the project is part of its commitment to uphold environmental cleanliness under the Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The Bayanihan sa Barangay initiative promotes cleanliness and disaster preparedness by encouraging active community participation and a sense of ownership among residents. Beyond one-time clean-up drives, the MMDA said the program aims to instill long-term behavioral change and strengthen community responsibility over public spaces.

“The MMDA is not only responsible for traffic management but we also focus on improving cleanliness and sanitation by conducting clean-up drives, declogging drainage systems, and ensuring proper waste management,” said MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes.“We encourage not just the students but also residents to volunteer, help clean their surroundings, and sustain environmental and traffic discipline,” Artes added.

Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco and Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez expressed their gratitude to the MMDA for extending assistance and helping maintain cleanliness across the city.

“It is important to show students in each barangay the proper management of garbage as it is not only for environmental cleanliness but also to ensure the health safety of every citizen in our community,” Tiangco said.

Personnel from various MMDA offices conducted flushing, cleaning, misting, declogging, desilting, and repair of drainage systems, as well as trimming and pruning of trees, sidewalk clearing, painting of yellow boxes, and posting of traffic signage around the school premises.

The MMDA also held orientation sessions for students, focusing on solid waste management, anti-smoking, anti-littering, and disaster preparedness.

Residents were encouraged to take part in the “Recyclables Mo, Palit Grocery Ko” project, where they could exchange collected garbage and recyclables for grocery items through the MMDA Mobile Materials Recovery Facility.