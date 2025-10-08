Man faces sedition raps over Marcos ‘headshot’ post

Filing of sedition charges, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (RA 10175), is being prepared against a man arrested for uploading a photograph of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. captioned “Headshot.”

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cybercrime Division arrested Michael P. Romero in Pagadian City on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

The arrest followed a social media post on Facebook by a user identified as “Mike Romero,” which gained traction. The post featured an image of President Marcos with a red arrow superimposed, accompanied by the word “Headshot.”

NBI agents immediately conducted an investigation and identified Romero through cyber patrolling.

Tracking him to Pagadian City, a joint operation—including agents from the NBI-Pagadian District Office—led to his apprehension.

When confronted, Romero admitted to owning the Facebook account, said the NBI.

Romero was arrested for Inciting to Sedition under the Revised Penal Code (RPC), in relation to RA 10175, and was transported to the NBI-CCD office in Pasay City for processing.