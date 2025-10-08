Macrohon fizzles out, finishes 9th

Kristel Macrohon delivered an underwhelming performance, finishing ninth in the women’s 69-kilogram event of the IWF World Weightlifting Championship in Forde, Norway last Tuesday.

A Southeast Asian gold medalist, the 29-year-old Macrohon registered 101 kilograms in snatch and 122 kgs in clean and jerk for a total lift of 223 kgs to wound up ninth in the biggest and most prestigious weightlifting event outside the Summer Olympics.

North Korean Song Kuk Hyang ruled the event with three gold medals after posting 120 kgs in snatch and 150 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 270 kgs while Julieth Alejandra Rodriguez Quintero of Colombia settled for two silver medals with 110 kgs in snatch and a total lift of 270 kgs.

Ingrid Vanesa Segura Grueso of Bahrain, on the other hand, tallied 134 kgs in clean and jerk to win the silver silver medal while clinching two bronze medals in snatch with 107 kgs and a total lift of 241 kgs.

Despite failing to land a gold medal, Samahang Weightlifting mg Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella is still satisfied with the national squad’s performance, saying that the tournament is just the start of their journey to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.