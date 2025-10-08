LTO-6 slaps lifetime ban on men in viral tricycle stunt

ILOILO CITY — The Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO-6) has permanently banned four men from ever obtaining a driver’s license after they were caught on video performing dangerous stunts on a moving tricycle along Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. Avenue in Mandurriao, last 31 July.

The viral footage showed one man dancing half-naked on the tricycle’s roof, wearing only briefs, while two others clung to the vehicle’s side, sporting a Dinagyang headdress — a reckless display that sparked public outrage and drew swift action from transport authorities.

LTO-6 Regional Director Atty. Gaudioso P. Geduspan II approved the lifetime ban, calling the act a “clear disregard for public safety and decency.”

“These acts endangered lives and disrupted public order, warranting firm measures to deter similar behavior and uphold road safety,” Geduspan said in his resolution.

The tricycle driver was not spared. His license was suspended for one year and ordered surrendered immediately for allowing the stunt to happen under his watch. Geduspan said the driver’s failure to intervene showed “gross negligence” in his duty as a public utility operator.

Assistant Regional Director and concurrent Negros Island Region Officer-in-Charge Jeck D. Conlu also condemned the act, describing it as “a blatant and dangerous disregard for traffic laws.”

The LTO said the driver’s actions violated Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, and Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, both of which prohibit acts that endanger passengers and the public.

While the driver claimed he was unaware of the stunts because he was “focused on the road,” the agency ruled that operators remain accountable for the conduct of their passengers.

LTO-6 emphasized that the penalties align with the national directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and LTO Chief Asec. Vigor D. Mendoza II to enforce stricter discipline among motorists and safeguard public safety.