Italian, Indian nationals nabbed for overstaying

Two foreign nationals were arrested in separate operations in Iloilo and Laguna for overstaying and undocumented stay in the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Wednesday.

In Iloilo, operatives from the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit, in coordination with the Naval Forces Central, apprehended 40-year-old Italian national Antonino Consoli on 30 September at a restaurant he operates along Megaworld Boulevard in Mandurriao.

According to the BI, Consoli’s arrest followed reports of alleged physical abuse of a Filipina and operating a business without the necessary permits. Records showed that he arrived in the Philippines in January 2023 as a temporary visitor and was granted a probationary immigrant visa, which expired in August 2024 and was never renewed. His passport also expired on 21 September 2025.

Meanwhile, in Laguna, the BI, in coordination with the Santa Rosa City Police Station, arrested 24-year-old Indian national Abhishek Kumar in his residence in Barangay Malitlit, Santa Rosa City, on 1 October.

Kumar was apprehended for overstaying and failure to present a valid passport, claiming it was with his cousin in India.

Both foreign nationals were transferred to Manila for documentation pending deportation proceedings at the BI Warden Facility.