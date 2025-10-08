IMO chief condemns ship attack that killed Filipino crew

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has condemned the missile attack on a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden that killed a Filipino crew last week.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the death of the Filipino seaman who was injured in the explosion aboard the Dutch-flagged cargo vessel MV Minervagracht after it was struck by a cruise missile that reports said was fired from Yemen.

“I strongly condemn any type of attack against international shipping, regardless of its motivation or cause,” IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a post on the organization’s website on 7 October.

“These deplorable attacks in the Red Sea violate international law and freedom of navigation. Innocent seafarers and local populations are the main victims of these attacks and the pollution they cause.”

“Constructive dialogue is the solution to resolving ongoing geopolitical crises affecting seafarers and international shipping,” Dominguez said.

The IMO chief sent his and the organization’s condolences to the family of the slain Filipino crew,

News wires cited Houthi sources as saying that the missile may have been launched from Yemen’s Mukayris in Al Bayda Province.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac on Wednesday said that he is on his way to Djibouti with DMW Assistant Secretary Jerome Pampolina, and the fatality’s wife and sister to coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the shipowner on the repatriation of the remains of the victim.