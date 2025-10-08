Iloilo launches ‘4K for MoRProGRes’ to fortify peace and resilience

ILOILO CITY — In a bold move to fortify Iloilo’s defense against security threats, disasters, and crises, Governor Arthur R. Defensor Jr. on Tuesday signed Executive Order No. 111, Series of 2025, creating the Provincial Community Defense Action for MoRProGRes Iloilo—a province-wide framework that unites peace, order, and resilience under one banner.

Branded as “4K for MoRProGRes” or Kapayapaan, Kaayusan at Katatagan Tungo sa Kaunlaran ng Bagong Pilipinas, the program establishes an intensified and integrated system to safeguard communities while accelerating Iloilo’s development agenda under MoRProGRes—the Movement for a Robust, Progressive, Globally Competitive, and Resilient Iloilo.

The order mandates the creation of three key bodies: the Provincial Community Defense Cluster, the Provincial Community Defense Action Force, and the Provincial Community Defense Action Center, all anchored at the Office of the Governor. These bodies will spearhead coordinated planning, response, and mobilization to defend public welfare across sectors.

Defensor said the initiative adopts an “Urgent Development Mode”—a strategy focused on swift execution, inter-agency collaboration, and convergence among government offices, local communities, and private institutions to counter threats ranging from disasters and health emergencies to peace and order issues.

“Development cannot thrive without peace and order,” Defensor said. “4K for MoRProGRes ensures that Iloilo stands strong and ready—defending progress while sustaining it.”

Through the 4K framework, the province aims to institutionalize resilience as a core value, ensuring that Iloilo remains adaptive and secure amid growing national and global challenges.

“This is our shield and our strategy,” Defensor added. “A unified province—resilient, orderly, and progressive—will always be a province that endures.”