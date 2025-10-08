ICI seeks travel watch on Martin, lawmakers

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) for more than two dozen lawmakers and former public officials, including former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva — over the alleged anomalies in the multibillion-peso flood control projects across the country.

An ILBO is a precautionary notice issued by the DoJ to the Bureau of Immigration to alert immigration officers to monitor the travel of individuals under investigation but it does not prohibit them from leaving the country, unlike a court-issued hold departure order.

In a letter dated 8 October and addressed to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, ICI Chair retired Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. said the ILBO seeks to prevent key figures under investigation from leaving the country while the commission probes the “ghost projects” and alleged substandard flood control works.

Among those named in the request are former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Makati Mayor Nancy Binay, Commission on Audit (CoA) Commissioner Mario Lipana and his wife Marilou Laurio-Lipana, DepEd Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaviar, Carlene Villa, Maynard Ngu, Bogs Magalong, and several district engineers, including Loida Busa, Ramon Devanadera, Johnny Protesta Jr., and Arturo Gonzales Jr. Also listed were former representatives Marvin Rillo and Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel.

Incumbent House members are likewise on the list — Representatives James “Jojo” Ang, Patrick Michael Vargas, Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, Nicanor Briones, Marcelino Teodoro, Florida Robes, Elenardo Jesus Madrona, Benjamin Agarao, Reynante Arrogancia, Teodorico Haresco Jr., Antonieta Eudela, Dean Asistio, Marivic Co-Pilar and Leody Tarriela.

The ICI also sought to include certain Department of Public Works and Highways district engineers and project officials allegedly involved in the irregular implementation of flood control projects.

Reyes said in his endorsement to the DoJ that the immediate issuance of an ILBO is “necessary to ensure that those under investigation remain within reach of lawful processes and to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people.”

“The timely issuance of an ILBO is of utmost necessity to enable the commission to proceed without delay,” Reyes said, adding that the Bureau of Immigration should promptly inform the ICI and law enforcement agencies of any travel attempts by individuals on the list.

The move follows weeks of hearings and testimonies before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the ICI’s own parallel probe into alleged corruption in flood control projects that whistleblowers claimed ran into the billions of pesos.

The ICI, created under Executive Order No. 94, was established by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to investigate infrastructure-related irregularities and recommend legal action against erring officials and contractors.

At press time, the DoJ had yet to confirm if it would act on the ICI request.