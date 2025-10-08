ICI seeks DOJ lookout order vs Romualdez, Escudero, others in flood control probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been asked by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against more than 30 lawmakers, public officials, and private individuals allegedly linked to ghost and anomalous flood control projects.

In a letter dated 8 October 2025 addressed to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, ICI Chairman Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr. (ret.) said the request was made “by virtue of the powers bestowed upon the ICI” and in line with its mandate under Executive Order No. 94.

Those named in the request include House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Sr., Senators Francis Joseph “Chiz” Escudero, Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, Joel Villanueva, and former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. Also listed were Makati City Mayor Maria Lourdes Binay Angeles, Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Mario G. Lipana, his wife Marilou Laurio-Lipana, as well as several sitting congressmen, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineers, and private business executives.

Reyes said the individuals were identified in the ICI’s initial investigation, which was conducted in coordination with other government agencies, into “DPWH officials and key officers of certain construction companies allegedly involved in ghost projects and/or substandard implementations of flood control projects.”

“The timely issuance of an ILBO is of utmost necessity to enable the Commission to proceed without delay and to hold those liable accountable to the Filipino people,” Reyes wrote.

The commission also urged the DOJ to direct the Bureau of Immigration to immediately notify the ICI and law enforcement agencies of any attempt by the listed individuals to leave the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. created the ICI through Executive Order No. 94 to investigate alleged anomalies in government infrastructure programs, particularly those funded under flood control and disaster resilience allocations.